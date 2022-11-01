Massively OP Podcast Episode 395: The grandma who stole Halloween

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about New World’s upcoming fresh start servers, WoW’s 10.0 rollout, Ashes of Creation’s gathering mechanics, Secret World’s Halloween ban, and how Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, took down AdventureQuest 3D.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: World of Warcraft, SWG, City of Heroes
- News: World of Warcraft’s pre-patch has a shaky start
- News: New World’s fresh start server schedule
- News: Ashes of Creation’s flexible approach to gathering
- News: The Secret World isn’t doing Halloween for a stupid reason while Dune Awakening releases more art
- News: Elvira defeats AdventureQuest 3D
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 395
- Podcast theme: “House of Oddities” from AQ3D
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
Advertisement