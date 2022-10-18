Shadow of the Mad King descends over Guild Wars 2 this afternoon

As promised, Shadow of the Mad King is officially live in Guild Wars 2 as of this afternoon, meaning that Halloween is now well and truly here. Roam Lion’s Arch for the deco, head into the Mad King’s Labyrinth, fail the Mad King’s Clock Tower, race in the Mad King’s raceway… all the good stuff is back once again, with new achieves and skins as rewards.

“First, check your in-game mail for a letter from Magister Tassi containing an Invitation to the Mad Realm. Use this item to travel back and forth between Tyria and the Mad King’s Labyrinth. Lion’s Arch is Tyria’s Halloween celebration headquarters. Asura gate portals to Lion’s Arch are available in major cities and can be used by any player who has purchased a Guild Wars 2 expansion or is at least level 35. Players without access to Lion’s Arch can travel to the Mad Realm from the Village of Shaemoor in Queensdale, the Village of Smokestead in the Plains of Ashford, Snowlord’s Gate in the Wayfarer Foothills, the Village of Astorea in Caledon Forest, and Soren Draa in Metrica Province.”

As a fun little perk, today’s update also includes the ability to swap research notes for a minipet that looks exactly like the jade bot skin you’ve got equipped. Take a peek at the whole run of patch notes on the official forums, and stay tuned for our stream tonight as MJ and Chris take on the meanest jumping puzzle in MMOs.