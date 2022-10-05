Halloween 2022: Red Dead Online, Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Habbo

Halloween festivities are already starting to roll out across the MMOverse and multiplayer titles too. Here are a few to keep an eye on here at the top of the month of October!

Red Dead Online: The MMO version of Red Dead Redemption 2 may be in permanent maintenance mode, but apparently Rockstar will be turning on events (and turning off its Twitter replies). In fact, there’s even a new hardcore telegram mission launching for the season on October 18th dubbed False Hopes & Prophecy, plus the Halloween Pass returns.

Apex Legends: Respawn’s battle royale shooter has revived Fight or Fright for four weeks. Currently, Shadow Royale mode is live to freak out players; it’ll be followed by a week of gun-running and a week of control modes, then back to Shadow Royale to cap off Halloween itself.

Fortnite: Epic’s battle royale is merely teasing its Fortnitemares events, launching October 18th. Traditionally, the event includes the Hexsylvania zone, reward cosmetics, and quests for STW players.

Tis’ the season of screams, bad dreams, and all monstrous things. Fortnitemares returns October 18. pic.twitter.com/0sGXaHphzl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 1, 2022

Habbo Hotel: Finally, we come to Habbo, which apparently is embracing the longstanding belief that it is a horroshow by inviting you to visit hell on Earth in “Habboween.” So sayeth Sulake: “A portal from Hell has opened up in the Hotel, allowing Fallen Angels to enter the building and cause havoc in a gothic, doomsday-inspired Halloween event in Habbo, with new, limited edition rares, furni, clothing items and bundles to be purchased and created.”

This is just a taste of some of the events we’ve seen so far; we’ll be putting our whole Halloween roundup together toward the end of the month, with plenty more Halloween posts along the way, so stay tuned!