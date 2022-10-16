The MOP Up: Crossout revs up a major engine upgrade

Just because the world’s ended doesn’t mean it can’t look better. That’s the philosophy of vehicular MMO Crossout, which is prepping a major engine update for later this month.

“The update, called Crossout: Supercharged, is set for October 25 and will bring with it a bunch of improved visuals and gaming experience. Targem Engine 2.0 reworks every aspect of the game: performance, accurately reflect lighting and shadows, visual effects, the physical model, color palette, interface and controls, sound effects and much more!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Riders of Icarus kicked off its Halloween season and enabled a new Chaos Blacksmith quest.

Valheim is still working on shoring up its crossplay system. One step at a time!

Aion’s 13th anniversary event is over, kids. Deal with it.

Fiesta Online beefed up its card game catalog: “More than 60 new cards have been added to the game along with additional rewards and new titles that offer stat bonuses and effects. ”

Prosperous Universe continues to work on refining its faction contracts system.

The next title to try to take the Monster Hunter crown will be 2023’s Wild Hearts, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo.

Summoners War: Chronicles, a sequel MMO of sorts, announced that it’s launching on PC and mobile this coming November. It previously launched in Korea in August.

A small PlanetSide 2 update beefed up the Lost Fleet Carrier in health and firepower among some other weapon tweaks.

Gameforge’s OGame launched on iOS and Android after 20 years of live operation. This includes all of the game’s content to date.

T3 Arena launched its Season 3 update with a new character called Gatlyn. The title also rolled out on Google Play.

“Roam the inhospitable lands of Karakin and check out the latest round of QOL/balance changes introduced this update,” said PUBG Battlegrounds.

Chimeraland merged together 10 of its servers with the game’s most recent update.

The British Film Institute is working on preserving all sorts of art, including video games, with a 10-year plan: “Today, screen culture encompasses film, TV, digital media and video sharing, extended reality (XR) and video games. It has become the dominant means of communication and information for Gen Z and beyond, and a powerful means of expression, knowledge sharing and international soft power.”

Ubisoft’s working on a coop game called Project U, screens of which were leaked:

🚨LEAK🚨 Project U First Gameplay snippets and Infos from

Ubisofts "coop" game pic.twitter.com/7P7Y5U7few — Shaun Weber (@just4leaks2) October 12, 2022

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line