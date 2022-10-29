The Stream Team: Wandering Wistmead and other Halloween fun in Lord of the Rings Online

It just isn’t the Halloween season for Massively OP’s MJ until her Hobbit takes a jaunt through the Haunted Burrow in LOTRO. Along with this tradition, MJ likes to wander the spooky streets of Wistmead, helping folks out and smashing ghoulish pumpkins. Of course, ’tis also the season for treats (and what Hobbit doesn’t love that?!). Join us live at 2:00 p.m. to celebrate the spooky season in Middle-earth.
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 2:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Enjoy the show!
