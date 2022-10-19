Destiny 2 celebrates the Halloween season with mecha suits, masks, and a new haunted sector

The spooky season has come to the Guardians of Destiny 2 once again with the return of the Festival of the Lost, the FPS’s Halloween event that’s running between now and November 8th, bringing returning activities and new treats for players to enjoy.

The headlining activity for the event is the return of haunted sectors full of ghoulish Cabal and Headless Ones to fight, including a new haunted sector location in the EDZ. There’s also an event card similar to the one handed out during the Solstice event with rewards like an emote, a new ship, an exotic ghost, or a black cat-shaped Sparrow, depending on whether players follow the free or premium track.

Of course, it’s not really Halloween without costumes, and this year is no exception with new masks for players to don, some anime mecha-style armor that can be purchased with silver or glimmer at the Eververse store, and a mecha-styled sniper rifle. Who says that the costumes in Destiny 2 can’t also be functional?

