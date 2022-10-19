Marvel Snap launches with a new trailer featuring Sam Jackson as Nick Fury once again

It’s been 14 years since we first got to see Samuel L. Jackson as S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury, and pop culture has not gotten over his performance in that role subsequently. It’s so iconic that Marvel Snap has brought him back for the game’s launch trailer, in which Fury is a little miffed to learn that he’s somehow been replaced in his role as director.

Before the MCU stans in the audience get annoyed about this, please note that S.H.I.E.L.D. was officially disbanded in 2014 and the subsequent episodes and seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. featured other people in the role already. This is just a funny commercial with Sam Jackson. Chill.

Anyhow, if this gets you interested enough in the game to check it out, it’s available right now on iOS and Android devices, with over 100 heroes to choose between as you sling cards on your path to victory. It is not actually a substitute for Nick Fury’s talent at working out heroes to recruit, but if you like digital card games and Marvel, it might be a good pick for that.

Source: Press Release