Elite Dangerous plans November release window for Update 14 and Halloween-themed giveaways

While Elite: Dangerous isn’t planning on having a specific Halloween event in-game, that doesn’t mean that Frontier Developments is ignoring the spooky season entirely. This week’s Discovery Scanner newsletter calls attention to some giveaways happening for some thematic ship skins that players can grab if they so choose.

Fans who tune in to the Frameshift Live developer livestream this Thursday, October 20th, will be able to collect a total of four Malevolent Ghoul skins for the Cobra MkIII, Anaconda, Asp Explorer, and Python for every 15 minutes of the broadcast they watch, while the game’s social media channels will be randomly dishing out codes for a Noctule Hex skin bundle for all four of those same ships. This is on top of the Stellar Scream-shots community contests that FDev has been running all October long.

The other major portion of E:D’s weekly newsletter points out that Update 14 should be coming to players sometime at the end of November. More details about what awaits in this patch will be shared as November begins, which makes sense since there’s still some spookiness to celebrate.