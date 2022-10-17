Lineage II shares the patch notes for updates arriving to all three variants of the MMO this week

Last week we reported on a set of patches arriving to all three variants of Lineage II on October 19th – standard, Aden, and Classic. While that report was a general rundown of what all three games are getting, NCsoft has since kicked out patch notes for every single title.

The patch notes offer deeply granular details about the features coming to the ARPG, listing the skills and effects players can unlock in L2’s new hero’s historical tome system, breaking down the stats of Aden’s Crusader class, and outlining the changes being made to Classic’s Crusader.

In addition, L2 is resetting the PK system thanks to the newly opened Cursed Village, Aden is seeing new rewards, and all three versions are seeing some manner of skill changes and class updates. As one might expect out of three varieties of the same MMO, there are a lot of things to pore over here.