Albion Online insists we fight a super cute punkinhead for Halloween loot

If you’re looking for a slightly different approach to Halloween this year, say hello to Albion Online, which is inviting you to risk life and limb to fight your way to the most adorable punkinhead ever – Bob – and then destroy him for loot. Actually, this is a very Albion Online event, isn’t it. Well, don’t let its cute graphics fool ya.

“From 10:00 UTC on October 27 through to 10:00 UTC on November 10 you can find him in the limited-time Hallowed Ground dungeon, accessible through special, pumpkin-strewn portals that appear randomly in T4-T8 zones across the open world,” Sandbox Interactive says. “Here you can battle your way past creepy mobs, through tunnels filled with grotesque decorations, until you finally come face-to-face with Bob himself. But that’s not all. Defeat Bob and you can find special Allhallows Treats within the final chest, which grant a temporary boost to all non-PvP Fame. But be sure to eat them all before Allhallows is over, or they might go bad!”

If you’re particularly lucky, you’ll snag one of the spooky horse or cutie donkey skins from the box too.

Our big list of Halloween events came out yesterday, but here’s one more to add to the pile!