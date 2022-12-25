MMO Year in Review: From Ukraine aid to Throne and Liberty (March 2022)

The industry response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exploded in March of 2022, as companies from Activision-Blizzard to EA donated money, rescued workers, ran fundraisers, and cut off Russian publishing.

Meanwhile, the MMO genre contended with the large but problematic aftermath of the Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons and Lost Ark launches. Blizzard also raised eyebrows with an announcement for the announcement of WoW’s belated expansion, while NCsoft announced more expansions for GW2 and took the wraps off the long-delayed next Lineage installment, now called Throne and Liberty and set free from that IP.

Read on for the whole recap from March of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF MARCH 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF MARCH 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW