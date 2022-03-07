World of Warcraft promises to reveal its next expansion on April 19

Fans of World of Warcraft have likely been more than a little anxious for news about what the game’s next expansion will be, as well as reasons to hope that it’s going to be better than the current one. The good news on that front is that you won’t have to wait much longer to find out about the next expansion, as the developers have just announced that the next expansion will be revealed on April 19th.

That’s hardly all that’s happening, of course; the first of this year’s three Hearthstone expansions will be announced on March 15th, and the team is also planning to unveil the first mobile game in the Warcraft universe at some point in May. Still, all of those are arguably sidelines for our purposes compared to the big news of that next expansion reveal. Where will we go? What will we be doing? Are we finally going to be able to wave goodbye to borrowed power forever? At least some of these questions will be answered in just about a month.

Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
