The MOP Up: Spellcraft reflects upon growth and development in 2022

The Spellcraft team, made up of former ArenaNet and En Masse devs, paused their work on the upcoming real-time tactics game to reflect on the year-that-was — and hint at big announcements to come.

“In 2023, we’re finally going to show Spellcraft to the world. To date, we’ve been admittedly a bit cagey about the game, so we haven’t shown much gameplay. With the feedback we heard from our last alpha, we’re continuing to push Spellcraft towards something we believe players will love — and this time, we think we’re ready to spread the good word.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

“The upcoming 3.20.1 content update includes some new items obtainable in the Forbidden Sanctum, so today we’re providing the item filter information you need to get ready for this update,” said Path of Exile.

Red Dead Online is running a triple bounty event — and also hosting a “Merry Call to Arms.”

The Division 2 is backing off from a proposed change to exotic rifles.

Shroud of the Avatar adjusted player nameplates and made a number of other helpful fixes.

The recent Game Awards broke records by racking up 103M stream views during the show. This tops last year’s 85M views by a considerable margin.

Conan Exiles delivered a hotfix to address “performance issues, visual issues with armors and previews and more.”

T3 Arena trotted out a Winterland map and is working on Season 4 for the new year.

Dysterra pushed out some Christmas skins and chests while also balancing radiation effects: “We’ve lowered the amount of radiation exposure in many areas to reflect their difficulty.”

Bug fixes are the name of WURM Online’s game.

“One of the officially recognised builds we were offering support for were so-called ’10 HP Pures’. As the name suggests, these are accounts that limit themselves to 10 HP, but still seek to level up their other combat stats in unique and interesting ways,” said Old School RuneScape.

Enlisted’s High Caliber update added “high caliber machine guns, a completely new fighting zone, the Stalingrad Tractor Plant (STP), as well as smoke shells feature.”

CRSED Mobile showed off this last-man-standing title (with magic):

Crossout introduced the Off We Go! update with… car flying? Check it out:

