Black Desert unveils the Drakania class, zone and quest changes, and reduced item copy costs

The digital CalpheON Ball’s second act has once more unveiled lots of new stuff headed to Black Desert, offering up previews of a new class, some changes to zones and quests, item copy cost adjustments, and lots of spiffing cosmetics in the works among other things.

At the top of the heap is the new Drakania class, a sword-swinging battle lady that is canonically a foe of the Guardian class. As far as her in-game skills, players can look forward to huge electrified sword swings and some intense-looking draconic powers, as evidenced by the combat trailer waiting at the end of this story.



The event also showcased a revamp to the Balenos quest line, several monster zone changes including access to Elvia monster zones expanding to all servers, a 50% reduction in item copy costs, and a host of quality-of-life improvements like special inventory for artifacts and lightstones, improved pet looting, and a unification of processing stones.

Lastly, there’s lots of pretty cosmetics coming down the pike, with several classes getting some distinct new looks and all classes getting dressed up for the cold weather of the upcoming Eternal Winter expansion. Carrack ships are getting dressed up as well, with a variety of new ship skins on the way.

For those who missed out on all of the event’s reveals, there’s the synopsis post and a couple of videos to ogle.