Guild Wars 2 previews changes to Exposed effect and further Catalyst tweaks arriving next week

There’s a new patch coming to Guild Wars 2 this Tuesday, March 29th,, and while we don’t have the full patch notes available just yet, we do have a preview of them that outlines some highlights that players will likely want to be aware of.

Firstly, the Exposed status effect is getting a normalization of its duration to 10 seconds, along with adjustments to its overall effect, which will apply 10% increased damage from strikes and 20% from conditions over its longer duration. The rationale for this change is to let more builds take advantage of the extra damage opportunity.

Second, the nerf bat beatdown the Catalyst got earlier apparently went too far, as ArenaNet notes the class is “difficult to play well and is only dealing competitive damage on large targets or targets where you can stand inside their hitbox.” As a result, a number of Catalyst’s hammer skills, utilities, and traits are getting tweaked.

The full update notes will be live on Tuesday, but players can catch the highlights in the meantime.