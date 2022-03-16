Guild Wars 2’s latest End of Dragons patch blaps Catalysts with the nerf bat

If you play a Catalyst, you’re probably still reeling from yesterday’s Guild Wars 2 patch, as ArenaNet brought its nerf bat out and it had your name on it. It was fun while it lasted.

“Catalyst has landed strong in group content and currently has damage-dealing potential that is higher than intended when compared against other professions. We’ve realized that we made a mistake with the specific durations of quickness in the catalyst’s kit, as our other professions require a damage tradeoff in trait selection to bring a strong boon support role while the catalyst currently does not, leading to the catalyst dealing about a third more damage than other quickness support options. With this patch, we’re tuning the catalyst to parity with other professions in damage and setting up Sphere Specialist as a strong trait choice to enable boon support builds in PvE.”

End of Dragons endgamers should take a peek at the entire patch notes, as Mechanist and Vindicator saw competitive tweaks and Willbender, Virtuoso, Specter, and Untamed actually saw buffs. And if you’re playing a Bladesworn as I am… yeah, don’t get your hopes up. Reddit is just exhausted.

ArenaNet has also shored up a ton of bugs and minor issues with End of Dragons, like helping confused players find Eye of the North to begin the expansion and making the Weight of the World puzzle mission a bit easier to follow. Most importantly? “A few more cats have made their home at Zen Daijun’s Cat Island. Please pet accordingly.”

