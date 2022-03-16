Star Trek Online team scrambles to address nasty console crash bug

If Spock took a look at Star Trek Online’s servers in the past 24 hours, he might say, “Crash long and expire.” It’s certainly not been good, as the console edition of the game was taken offline due to all sorts of nasty crashes.

The problem started earlier this week after Cryptic pushed out a new patch for consoles that quickly went south. Yesterday morning, the team identified a “technical issue” that was crashing some Xbox and PlayStation sessions. Cryptic locked it down and then scrambled for more help when it realized that the problem was much bigger than it realized. Rollbacks and hotfixes have both been bandied about, but so far, Cryptic hasn’t made a decision in this regard.

The most recent word we’ve gotten on the problem was yesterday evening: “We’re making a new build (basically a new version of the update) and will be testing it tonight. Unfortunately, there’s no way to get it certified by platform owners until tomorrow, so Console will remain locked tonight. Thank you for being so patient.”

At the very least, the inconvenience has given birth to a wry sense of humor in the community.