If you’re a big fan of zone and world design in Lord of the Rings Online, then you probably have tuned into the game’s “Casual Stroll Through” livestream series in the past. And if you’re excited about the upcoming Yondershire region coming with Update 33, then you definitely want to jump on the latest stream that features this addition to the Hobbit lands.

Senior World Designer Matt “Scenario” Eliott hosted a tour this past Friday through this familiar-but-different area. He said one of the most exciting aspects of this upcoming zone is that it will finally, after 15 years, connect the Shire with Ered Luin and make for a fully connected Eriador.

Check it out below!