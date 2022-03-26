Grand Theft Auto Online launches $6 monthly subscription program on console

What if I told you that there was an easy way to turn six bucks into a half-million dollars with the click of a button? You’d probably say that it was a scam or that the half-mil was play money. Well, you’d be right in the second case, because that’s exactly what Grand Theft Auto Online is offering.

Rockstar recently announced a new optional subscription plan called GTA+ for the online title that includes a raft of monthly bonuses. The price is $6 a month and will confer accounts with in-game currency and a variety of rotating bonuses.

“Being a GTA+ member gets you a recurring monthly GTA$500,000 direct deposit to your Maze Bank account, plus the opportunity to claim properties in and around Los Santos that unlock gameplay updates you may have missed out on, special vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, GTA$ and RP bonuses, and more each month,” the studio said.

It should be noted that GTA+ is only accessible by PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.