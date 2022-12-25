MMO Week in Review: Gamigo, WoW’s roadmap, and XIV 6.3

The week before Christmas is often a dumping ground for news studios need to offload before they go on break, and this week was no different, in good ways and bad: We got a huge dumpster fire out of Gamigo and its now-dead stewardship of Fractured Online, but we also got big announcements from World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy XIV.

And to keep you entertained through the holidays, we’ve continued our rollout of our formal awards, as well as kicked off the Golden Yachties and our recaps of the entire year for MMOs.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Best MMO Housing - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the Best MMO Housing, which was awarded to The Elder Scrolls Online last year. MMORPGs eligible for this…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: MMO Story of the Year - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the MMO Story of the Year, which was awarded to the Activision-Blizzard scandal last year. This isn’t an…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Best Classic MMO - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the Best Classic MMO, which was awarded to Lord of the Rings Online last year. This was a…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Biggest MMO Surprise - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the Biggest MMO Surprise, which was awarded to the revival of Fallen Earth last year. This category is…

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
