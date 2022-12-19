Activision-Blizzard’s president/COO leaves in March – for the Bored Apes Yacht Club crypto outfit

It appears that one of Activision-Blizzard’s top brass will end his tenure by next year. According to a filing with the SEC, Activision-Blizzard president and CEO Daniel Alegre will step down from his position on March 31st, 2023. The filing itself is thin on additional details, as it names no replacement for Alegre and simply states he will leave the company “for another opportunity.”

But in fact, we know exactly where he’s going: He’s taking over as CEO of Yuga Labs, which is the blockchain/metaverse company most famous for the Bored Ape Yacht Club. “According to the company, Alegre will also use Mutant Ape Yacht Club #3850 as his new profile picture (PFP),” Decrypt says because of course he will.

Alegre’s tenure in the company was short-lived; he moved from Google to ABK only back in 2020. He served as an executive during the time when ActiBlizz was deeply on fire, as it faced continuing pressure for its alleged sexual harassment and discriminatory practices, saw a slashing of staff while CEO Bobby Kotick got a raise, started courting a buyout attempt from Microsoft that has recently run afoul of the FTC, and flagrantly attempted to bust unions at its studios that ultimately failed.