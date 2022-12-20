Massively OP Podcast Episode 401: The holly jollies

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about MMO holiday events, Chris Metzen coming back to WoW, My.Games is exiting Russia, Elder Scrolls Online’s newish roadmap, and discussion about Twitch drops.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, New World
- News: Winter holiday events are in full swing
- News: Chris Metzen returns to World of Warcraft while the trading post is introduced
- News: Blizzard still seeks a Chinese publisher for its games
- News: My.Games is exiting Russia
- News: Elder Scrolls Online shakes up its yearly format
- Voicemail: What do we think about Twitch drops?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Frostfell” from EverQuest II
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
