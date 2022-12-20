Massively OP Podcast Episode 401: The holly jollies

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about MMO holiday events, Chris Metzen coming back to WoW, My.Games is exiting Russia, Elder Scrolls Online’s newish roadmap, and discussion about Twitch drops.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info:

Advertisement
Previous articleWurm Online’s newest update brings an in-depth and involved new cartography skill

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments