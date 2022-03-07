Guild Wars 2 dev confirms that End of Dragons does not mean the end of story content

It’s perhaps a somewhat reasonable assumption that an expansion called End of Dragons would maybe mean that Guild Wars 2 is going to stop telling stories. Of course, the more accurate idea is that the new expansion is wrapping up dragon-related stories and not every tale that Tyria has to tell. Still, if you were among those who were concerned, a dev has rather bluntly decreed that those assumptions are wrong. Just be warned that links in this story can contain spoilers.

The affirmation came as part of a forum thread that pondered aloud what threat players will face next. This led to some (spoiler filled) discussion about the possibilities, along with one rather terse reply that assumed the credit roll meant GW2 would have nothing more to come. This was almost immediately countered by Narrative Director Bobby Stein’s response, which simply read, “Incorrect.”

So there you go. If you were perhaps harboring that fear, allow that single word to hopefully clear your concerns. And good luck clearing that step for the turtle mount.