Lost Ark celebrates 20M global players as concurrency dips and roadmap sees delay

You might be eyeing Lost Ark’s Steam population with trepidation, but Amazon and Smilegate are looking at bigger numbers, quite literally: Last night, the companies announced that the game has now crossed the 20M global players threshold.

“In the first three days after launching in the West, more than 4.7 million new users joined the player community, and currently more than 10 million of Lost Ark’s come from North America, Europe, South America, and Australia,” the companies say. MMO gamers will recall that Last Ark saw a peak concurrency of 1.32M users on Steam during its launch week, putting it into second place for concurrency in Steam’s history. As I type this the morning of March 8th, there are just over 600,000 people playing on Steam; it got up to 900,000 this past weekend.

Smilegate CEO Wongil Chi further says “the number of the users is steadily increasing.”

As for the future of the game, we’ve already scoped out the March update, though Amazon says it’s delayed a formal roadmap as it’s “making adjustments to our upcoming content roadmap based on player progression data.” The update roadmap will apparently be held until the March patch is live.