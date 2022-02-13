Lost Ark eclipses 1.3M players in its second full day of launch as it continues to manage global server load

We are now past day two of the free-to-play launch of MMOARPG Lost Ark and the game continues to make headlines. Over the course of the last 24 hours, the title hit an all-new peak concurrency of over 1.3M players, making it the second most-played game on Steam, just barely cresting evergreen chart-topper CS:GO but not quite reaching the crown of PUBG’s #1 spot.

Over the past day, Amazon Games was busy turning the dials on Lost Ark’s servers, bringing down US West servers for a hotfix, restarting South American servers to address some issues, and bringing down central EU servers for maintenance. Central EU servers are getting hammered especially hard to the point that an announcement regarding the region was posted, confirming that Amazon Games is “actively working alongside the Smilegate RPG team in order to explore multiple options to help decrease queue times and get more players into the game.”



Maintenance has been completed and the EU Central servers are back online. Thank you for your patience. — Lost Ark (@playlostark) February 13, 2022