MMO Year in Review: High Isle and Diablo Immoral (June 2022)

Elder Scrolls Online’s big High Isle chapter launched in June of this year, but you’d never know it because all MMO players – and anyone else – wanted to do was talk about Diablo Immortal, the Blizzard/NetEase mobile MMO whose egregiously offensive monetization makes lockboxes look like child’s play. (Please, do not let your child play any of this.) The launch was particularly rocky as only a third of registered users actually showed up to play, likely because the Chinese launch was delayed, which caused NetEase’s stock to plummet. In the aftermath, Diablo IV developers rushed to social media to convince gamers to trust the company’s future products.

Meanwhile, Tencent unveiled its new Wuxia MMORPG, the former CEO of Gazillion apologized for Marvel Heroes’ messy 2017 sunset, and WoW Classic began beta testing for Wrath of the Lich King.

Read on for the whole recap from June of this past year.

TOP NEWS STORIES OF JUNE 2022

FAVORITE EDITORIALS OF JUNE 2022

THE FULL 2022 YEAR-IN-REVIEW