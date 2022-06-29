Say farewell to TERA – Gameforge and Bluehole sunset it tomorrow just before dawn

Well, the fact that you knew it was coming doesn’t make it any less hard to hear, as this week as proven repeatedly. Here’s one more: Bluehole and Gameforge are still shutting down TERA on PC in the west tomorrowday.

According to Gameforge’s latest missive, the servers will officially go offline tomorrow morning at 4 a.m. EDT, and indeed, the game is no longer in the launcher, so if you haven’t already got a copy, logging in for the game’s final moments will be difficult. If you can’t be there in person, you can always check out our streams or Bluehole’s videos of the Korean client’s final content, which never made it here. And after that, well, you have some options if rogue servers are your thing.

Readers will recall that Bluehole left the announcing up to Gameforge back in April, and the western publisher was pretty grumpy about it. “Gameforge has happily hosted a great community in TERA for almost 10 years now, and would have happily served players even longer, but without the support of the developers this is not feasible,” it told the western players who’d propped up the game over that decade, as if to remind everyone whom to be grumpy at, which’d be the company behind PUBG that could most certainly have afforded to keep this one running a bit longer.

RIP, TERA.