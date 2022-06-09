Summer Game Fest 2022 is about to begin

Geoff Keighley’s not-E3 aka Summer Game Fest kicks off today with the live showcase stream, so I hope you’ve set aside a couple of hours to watch ads. I mean trailers. Yeah it’s pretty much ads and trailers.

The event actually continues past the live showcase with multiple developer- and platform-centric streams, including the Xbox/Bethesda showcase and PC Gaming Show on June 12th.

We don’t actually have a whole lot of details on what MMO-specific news we’ll hear today, as not a lot of companies have spilled their beans just yet. One game to keep an eye on is Warframe, which has promised a segment during today’s show, during which Digital Extremes Megan Everett will preview Echoes of the Zariman. Additionally, viewers who link their Twitch accounts to their Warframe accounts will have a chance to claim a free Protea Warframe as a Twitch Drop during the stream. The SGF official account has also teased multiplayer stuff from the likes of SUPER PEOPLE, Fall Guys, and Call of Duty.

In any case, we’ll be updating with anything else interesting from an MMO perspective. The show itself begins at 2 p.m. EDT.