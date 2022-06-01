Wrongful death lawsuit filed by family of an Activision-Blizzard employee is dropped

One of the many legal clouds that hang over the head of Activision-Blizzard has cleared: The family of Kerri Moynihan, which alleged in a wrongful death lawsuit against the studio that she was harassed to the point of suicide, has now asked the California court to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be brought to court again, which would generally be an odd thing for a plaintiff to request unless a settlement deal had been struck with the defendant. However, neither side has spoken publicly about any such settlement; reasoning for this dismissal was not provided by the family’s lawyer, and a representative at Activision did not comment to Axios, which broke the story.

Readers will recall that Moynihan, who was hired by ActiBlizz in 2011 as a finance manager for Latin American operations, allegedly killed herself as a result of a sexual relationship that she had been having with Greg Restituito, a senior finance director who left the company in 2017, along with a “hostile, intimidating, offensive, and abusive” work environment. Moynihan’s death was among many accusations leveraged against the studio in California’s July 2021 lawsuit, though her name was not given at the time of the filing.