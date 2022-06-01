RuneScape’s board game Kickstarter has already pulled in almost half a million dollars

If you wanted a RuneScape-inspired board game, today’s good news is that this is absolutely definitely happening now. Steamforged Games, the company making the title with the support of Jagex, launched the Kickstarter yesterday and is well on the way to $500,000 funded as of this writing. With an initial ask of just under $126,000, that’s a pretty big success story, although it’s not likely to ameliorate the conerns of people wondering why Jagex didn’t just fund the board game directly by itself. The cross-promotions seem to have definitely helped it, though.

Meanwhile, over in the world of Old School RuneScape, the mobile client’s latest set of improvements are live if you can’t bear to be apart from Old School RuneScape for even the duration of an entire train ride. (Or if you want to play RuneScape in the breaks between turns of the RuneScape board game, we suppose.) New improvements include buff bars, chat improvements, respawn timers, and increased draw distance. There are also new features being added to the C++ client, so while the content might be the same, the quality of life for accessing the game appears to be continually improving.