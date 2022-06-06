Elder Scrolls Online’s big 2022 chapter, High Isle, is live on PC today

Today’s a big day for The Elder Scrolls Online, though it may not be official until tomorrow: The MMORPG’s big expansion for the year, the High Isle chapter, technically rolls out to PC, Mac, and Stadia players this afternoon.

As we type this, the servers have been down for maintenance following a database issue, but the current plan is to bring them back online at 1 p.m. EDT – when this article goes live, in fact.

Patch notes are already live, though of course unless you’ve been living on the dark side of Masser or Secunda, you already know what’s in it: High Isle sends players to the Systres Archipelago for a tour of Breton resort culture and a trip to the seedy underbelly of the prison island. It also builds on last year’s chapter by adding a pair of new companions, plus there’s a new trial, new antiquities, and the Tales of Tribute card-themed minigame that could basically be a game unto itself.

If you’re not picking up High Isle, you’re still getting the freebie update 34, which touches on Mundus Stones in the armory, improved graphics tech, quickslots, title screen music, accessibility, and Spanish localization.

Console players will as always be waiting a few more weeks; that rollout is set for June 21st. Of course, if you’re one of the 400 cheaters ZeniMax recently banned, you won’t be playing at all.