The Elder Scrolls Online highlights a quintet of experiences you should seek out when the High Isles arrive

Are you excited about touring High Isle in The Elder Scrolls Online? Well why not? Are you afraid of the zones? You don’t have to be; there’s fun stuff going on there. See, the official site has even put together a highlight reel of five things players can look forward to in the zone, and one of them is even just kicking back and watching ornaugs jump in the water while on a sightseeing tour. Who needs to resort to violence to have a good time?

Advertisement