Elder Scrolls Online begins testing High Isle chapter prior to its June release

While we’re still over a month away from the launch of Elder Scrolls Online’s newest expansion, curious Kajiit and crafty Orcs can get a sneak peek of High Isle on the public test server right now.

Version 8.0 of the game began testing yesterday with High Isle’s new storyline, the Systeres Archipelago, the two additional companions, the 12-player Dreadsail trial, and the Tales of Tribute card game.

The expansion will release alongside Update 34, which is also part of the test cycle: “The free Update 34 base game introduces the highly requested Mundus Stones in the Armory System, along with implementation of the upscaling technology of FidelityFX Super Resolution. We’ve also made some updates to the quickslot wheel, have added the option to choose your own music on the title screen, made some accessibility improvements, and more. Lastly, we’re excited to add localized Spanish text to ESO in this update!”