Pantheon jaws about combat and adventuring in its May dev roundtable

It’s that time again for curious and invested Pantheon fans to pour a cup of their favorite beverage, gather the family around the computeramatron, and listen to a blissful hour of developer chatter about the upcoming MMORPG.

The theme for the May roundtable revolves around combat and adventuring. Topics include resurrection spells, difficulty balancing, summoning, the limited action set, weapon balance, caster and melee ranges, and the much-ballyhooed perception system.

The devs also are working to prevent players from farming solo bosses in the world, saying that “this abusive behavior can have a negative impact on the economy” and “is only doable by ranged classes.”

Give it a listen below!