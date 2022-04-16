The Elder Scrolls Online outlines upcoming combat changes arriving in Update 34

With another major chapter waiting in the wings for players of The Elder Scrolls Online, that means there’s another major update arriving for all, and it also means that there are more combat changes in the works. Don’t fret too hard, though, as these will apparently not be quite so drastic as the most recent adjustments.

As a matter of fact, there might be cause for a smile, as the overall plan is to bring up the power of lesser used morphed abilities rather than nerfing popular choices. Additionally, players can expect tweaks to the Champion Point’s Warfare abilities, with focus on adjusting some of the values on the more passive nodes that are pushing more unique options out of the way, giving some love to lesser utilized ones, and adding two additional slotted stars to the sub constellation.

Ultimately, the goal is to not be heavy-handed as the devs are waiting for the meta to settle, but players should be informed that some change is a-comin’. More detailed changes will be outlined in the PTS patch notes, and of course you can get caught up on the rest of the update and the High Isle chapter in the preview stream.