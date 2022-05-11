Lord of the Rings actor Billy Boyd joins The Elder Scrolls Online cast for High Isle

Ben Griggs
Iconic actor Billy Boyd is slated to join the cast of The Elder Scrolls Online in the upcoming High Isle chapter. Boyd is a film actor and singer/songwriter best known to geek audiences for portraying the bumbling but lovable hobbit Peregrin “Pippin” Took in Peter Jackson’s early-aughts Lord of the Rings movie trilogy.

Boyd will voice an all-new NPC designed to introduce players to the card game Tales of Tribute, which debuts with the upcoming chapter. The new character will be named Brahgas, who according to Boyd is “a gambler, a talker” and is “just all-in on everything!” Tales of Tribute is a deck-building game that uses a system unique to anything ZeniMax has previously attempted within the world of ESO.

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle launches on PC and Mac on June 6th and on consoles on June 21st.

