ARK 2 heralds a 2023 release window in new trailer and opens up a Steam page

While ARK: Survival Evolved is most certainly still a thing – the survivalbox released a new map earlier this week – there’s still the matter of its sequel, which was first unveiled during the 2020 Game Awards. News on this upcoming title has otherwise been pretty slim, but during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, a new trailer made its debut, heralding a 2023 release window and some fresh star power featured in the game.

Readers will already know that Vin Diesel is part of ARK 2’s cast as the NPC Santiago (as well as its overall development, apparently), but the new trailer also stars actress Auli’i Cravalho of Moana fame as Santiago’s daughter Meeka, who narrates the preview video. As for the trailer itself, there’s no gameplay on display, but it does feature real-time captured footage powered by Unreal Engine 5. Also, it features Diesel’s iconic growling.

More game information is being offered on the title’s Steam page, promising an “epic” story, cross-platform modding, “Souls-like melee combat,” and a new alien world full of smarter dinos, an opposing PvE enemy force, and dynamic events. Those who are interested in seeing all of the teases can check the Steam page link above or the video below.

