Overwatch 2 launches early access October 4, Diablo IV is slated for 2023

One of the big news stories of 2021 was the revelation that Blizzard had to delay both Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV. As of today, we’re getting a clearer picture of when exactly they’re coming.

Overwatch 2 will roll into early access his fall – October 4th, specifically, on PC, the Switch, PS4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S. Blizzard is promising more info on the newly unveiled Junker Queen, as well as the game’s live service model, season plan, and closed beta details at a separate event on June 16 at 1 p.m. EDT. Do note that the studio has promised a free founder pack to all existing Overwatch players as of June 23rd.

“At launch, players will have an opportunity to get their hands on the newest tank hero to join the roster, the ruthless Australian-born ruler of Junkertown: the Junker Queen. […] The Junker Queen is the second new hero revealed for Overwatch 2, and the franchise’s 34th hero overall, following Sojourn—a high-mobility and railgun-wielding former Overwatch captain with cybernetic capabilities. New and iconic international locations will also arrive in-game at launch, from the snowy New Queen Street in Toronto to the bustle of Midtown Manhattan. Overwatch 2 additionally introduces the new Push game mode, a symmetrical map type where teams battle to take control and advance a centrally-located robot deeper into enemy territory than the opposing team.”

Diablo IV, on the other hand, is on deck for next year, which is probably what you assumed anyway, but now it’s official. It’s hitting all of the same platforms as Overwatch 2 with the exception of the Switch. The official website teases 140 dungeons, non-linear gameplay, and the Necromancer class.

“Joining the battle alongside iconic classes Barbarian, Sorceress, Rogue, and Druid is the legendary Necromancer, the fifth playable character class, which returns with newly designed undead mechanics. Players will be able to utilize the Necromancer’s Book of the Dead, an all-new ability for the class, allowing them to dominate the battlefield with deeper customization of their undead army than ever before. Fight with aggressive skeleton Warriors, fast-attacking Skirmishers, sword and board Defenders, or scythe-wielding Reapers. Unleash a litany of spells with Skeleton Mages, imbuing them with shadow, cold, and sacrificial magics. Deploy tanking Bone Golems, health-stealing Blood Golems, and charging Iron Golems. Or sacrifice them all to absorb their power.”