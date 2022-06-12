The MOP Up: Profane uses Instant Terra to create rapid landscapes

Upcoming MMORPG Profane revealed that it’s elected to use Wysilab’s Instant Terra technology to help create procedurally generated landscapes for the game world. The studio showed off several images created from this tech to make beaches, forests, and gorgeous landmarks.

“The results are getting better by the day, and we wanted to share some of them with you,” the company said. “Of course, this is still under development and the regions you see aren’t ready yet, but these have been created with a simple click!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

Path of Exile shared a behind-the-scenes story about how the devs eliminated a long-running bug: “We finally found a fix for the infamous ‘mangled text’ bug players have been encountering for the past six years, some players expressed interest in getting a post-mortem on this age-old issue.”

A new medieval roleplay server called Vallor RP opened up for Minecraft players, welcoming them into a new MMO landscape. “If you like The Elder Scrolls, Lord of the Rings, Game of thrones, Witcher, Warcraft, or anything similar, then Vallor RP is definitely for you,” the creator said.

Prosperous Universe gave some careful consideration how to onboard new players into its complex world.

“The time has come for a new update to Realm of the Mad God,” the team said. “The Nexus has changed and is now in its void phase during our upcoming Void event. We promise it’s just a phase! But there are more amazing things coming to Realm. The item forge is getting an update and we are introducing ST crafting! A fan favorite, UT Trading gets an extension with more items.”

Palworld showed off a snippet of companion gameplay:

Palworld! The latest gameplay moments is revealed!

Have a happy easy-going lifestyle while farming & building with cute Pal💖

— Pocketpair – Craftopia & Palworld (@PocketpairGames) May 22, 2022

A free market system arrived in Crossout Mobile with Update 1.7:

Riot and Netflix collaborated on a behind-the-scenes special showing how Arcane was made:

Update 18.1 is here for PUBG: Battlegrounds with a pass at item spawn balance:

