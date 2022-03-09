Three Activision-Blizzard shareholders are under investigation for possible insider trading

Gosh, amidst all of the other scandals rocking Activision-Blizzard, you know what we haven’t gotten? A good old insider trading scandal! Maybe in all of the horrid behavior around this company that’s the one sin that no one has committed, and so we can take heart that at least Bobby Kotick and the people in his orbit wouldn’t try to – oh, wait, never mind, here’s the insider trading bit, courtesy of a report from no less than The Wall Street Journal. Businessmen David Geffen, Alexander von Furstenberg, and Barry Diller are all under investigation for buying over $100M worth of Activision-Blizzard stock right before the buyout from Microsoft was formally announced

Of course, the people who are currently under investigation (by the US Justice Department, no less) insist that this is just a huge coincidence, certainly they didn’t get any insider information, they’re totally innocent and we’ll all laugh about this later. Barry Diller himself is certainly not the sort of person who would screw over co-founders of Tinder and only had to pay a little money for a previous violation of filing requirements, he seems trustworthy. Yep. Everything’s fine here. Pure coinkydink.