Swords of Legends Online’s Firestone Legacy and F2P switchover are live as SOLO launches in Russia

After only a slight delay, Swords of Legends Online has finally pushed out its 2.0 patch, The Firestone Legacy, along with the free-to-play conversion of the game. If it seems sudden, that’s because it is: It was announced only a month ago.

The update adds chapters 11 and 12 for the storyline, five new zones (Snowing Blossom Paradise, Changhe Mountain, Changfu Garden, Cloudscape Beyond Langquan Bridge, and Blade Peak on Taihua Mountain), five new 5–10 player dungeons, two new 10-20 person raids, new 3v3 and 10v10 PvP maps, the level cap bump beyond 37, new character slots, and two new classes: the Fox Mage, who uses “thorns and blossoms” to heal, and the Warrior, which comes with two gendered versions, the male Crystal Warrior, and the girl Spirit Warrior.

“With the shift to the free-to-play model, more players can now begin their legendary adventure in Shenzhou, having access to all available content at no cost. All in-game purchases will be restricted to cosmetics, including Battle Passes; there will be no pay-to-win elements in Swords of Legends Online. Players who have previously purchased the game will be eligible to receive valuable in-game items and bonuses.”

Readers might recall that the game was originally supposed to launch in Russia and the CIS region today as well; it was one of the tentpole features revealed as part of the big 2.0 announcement back in January. Well, there’s no mention of that in the English press release today, for obvious reasons, but the launch appears to have happened quietly anyway: The patch notes refer to the activated client and chat for Russian players and a promise of Russian language localization added “with a game update further down the line.”

The patch notes are massive, so players jumping in should give them a skim and dip into the new trailer down below.

🔥 SOLO 2.0: The Firestone Legacy 🔥

The largest expansion to date brings with it a shift to Free-to-Play and tons of new content to all regions! This and more await you in Patch 2.0 – read all the details:https://t.co/lLqYnPX2Xz#solonline #gameforge #gaming #MMORPG pic.twitter.com/DrZvlfZV9S — Swords of Legends Online (@PlaySoLOnline) March 2, 2022