Final Fantasy XIV confirms Patch 6.25 for October 18, Fan Festival’s return in July 2023

The Live Letter from Final Fantasy XIV was already planning to have lots of information about what’s next for adventurers in Eorzea, and it certainly delivered on some big drops, announcing the launch date of Patch 6.25 and confirming the return of Final Fantasy Fan Festival.

In terms of the next patch, that’s heading to the game in pretty short order: Tuesday, October 18th, to be exact. This update will introduce several features like more Hildibrand quests, the new Manderville weapons and their related enhancement quests, tribal quests for the Omicrons, and the introduction of Variant and Criteron Dungeons.

In addition, the live letter confirmed that North American data center expansions are scheduled for November 1st, that the next housing lottery will be on November 5th, and that a logical data center called Dynamis, which will feature four servers, is being set up in anticipation of servers being overrun when 7.0 launches.

While we’re talking about 7.0 – aka the game’s next expansion – that may be part of the reveals planned when Fan Festival rreturns next year. The event will be held in Las Vegas on July 28th, 2023; London on October 21st, 2023; and Japan sometime in early 2024. The announcement additionally confirmed that this will be a return to an in-person event, so as usual, we note that this year’s in-person gaming industry events led to major outbreaks, hospitalization, and even one death, so let’s hope next year will go better, and in all cases, caution is advised.

#FFXIV Patch 6.25, releases on Tuesday, October 18! Get ready for more Hildibrand, Manderville weapons, Omicron quests, and the debut of Variant and Criterion dungeons! ✨ pic.twitter.com/OTFQJh0Q1A — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 8, 2022

We're excited to announce the #FFXIV Fan Festival 2023-2024! 🎉 🇺🇸 Las Vegas – July 28-29, 2023

🇬🇧 London – Oct. 21-22, 2023

🇯🇵 Japan – Early 2024 We can't wait to see our Warriors of Light in person once again, so stay tuned for further updates! pic.twitter.com/3lablCztOt — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) October 8, 2022