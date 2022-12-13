World of Warcraft launches Season 1 of Dragonflight’s endgame today

If you’ve been enjoying the lack of pressure to get in on weekly clears and such in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight thus far… well, sorry, but that time is over now. Season 1 of the expansion’s endgame has now arrived, and that means players will now have weekly Mythic+ progress to focus on, along with weekly raid lockouts. More specifically, weekly raid lockouts if you’re raiding on Normal or above; if you just use the raid finder and don’t want to manually assemble in groups, you can wait another week for the first third of the raid, then another week for the second third, and so on.

Why? Because being able to just queue up for the raid from day one causes a dragon to eat the sun, we guess.

Players will also have new world bosses to fight and new Primal Storms happening across the isles, so even if you’re not too worried about progression raiding like a normal person, you’ll have new things to do just the same. So get out there and earn new rewards while looking forward to the upcoming Trading Post feature; why not? It feels like things are going pretty well at the moment.