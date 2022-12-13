Lost Ark invites you to Wreck the Halls as it fights bots with tomorrow’s update

Why deck the halls when you can wreck ’em in Lost Ark’s holiday update tomorrow? “The road to Brelshaza concludes tomorrow, when the cunning and ruthless Phantom Legion Commander arrives,” Amazon teases in its patch notes preview.

“Brelshaza isn’t the only powerful force arriving in Arkesia— Caliligos, the master of lighting, is available to challenge in a new Guardian Raid, and the Summoner Advanced Class adds a new powerful tool for any player looking to bolster their roster. The new content doesn’t stop with the new raids and a new Advanced Class. New Tier 3 Progression Materials, higher level South Vern ‘Void’ Chaos Dungeons, and Hard T3 Cube & Boss Rush activities (Item Level 1490) arrive along with a new Neria’s Wardrobe, a festive Holiday Event, and a new accessory type; the Bracelet.”

In addition to the new raid, Summoner, and progression tweaks, Amazon says it’s continuing its forever war on bots by blocking new “untrusted” accounts from accessing even more trade features (they were already blocked from many social features). “With the prevention updates, untrusted accounts will now be restricted from the Auction House, Market, Loot Auctions, Stronghold Gifting, and all player-to-player trading. We’ve banned millions of bot accounts over the past few months, and have additional ban waves planned to purge existing bot accounts,” the team writes.

Downtime and patching begin at 3 a.m. EST and should be over by 7 a.m. EST, so you can finish your breakfast and get to sleighing.