World of Warcraft increases its quest log to 35 slots

One of World of Warcraft’s most stable features got a major improvement this week. Blizzard announced that it increased the size of the quest log, taking it from the long-running cap of 25 maximum concurrent quests to 35 with a patch on Friday.

The studio announced the change yesterday: “We’ve seen feedback about the quest log cap for a long time, and we agree. It’s time to increase it. With a change coming soon today to all Dragonflight realms: The maximum number of quests that a player-character may have has been increased to 35 (was 25). Have fun taking on (up to) 10 additional adventures!”

This will certainly help players who vacuum up quest accepts faster than completing them, which especially happens in the endgame with zone quests, world quests, and dungeon missions. However, as the studio noted, this change was for the retail version alone; WoW Classic’s quest limit remains untouched.