Blizzard responds to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight criticism with questionable videos

If you’re already tired of exploring the Dragon Isles in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, you can instead explore the new isles of cringe discovered in a series of video advertisements on Facebook. The idea of making video ads on Facebook is fine as far as it goes, but the content of the videos is universally taking an anonymous screenshot of someone complaining about an aspect of the expansion followed by the same footage overlaid with text about how the dragons personally think the complainer is wrong and should be intimidated by these (altogether fictional) dragons.

You might be thinking that’s a joke. But no, it’s real, there’s a quartet of these videos. It’s unclear who thought this would be a good look, but it definitely lets a lot of air out the always half-inflated balloon of Blizzard’s self-proclaimed “third era” of listening to player feedback. You can check the videos out just below, although be prepared for what the kids call a “big oof.” A sympathy oof, even. You can also check out our first installment of first impressions, which is not pithy.

Source: Facebook (1, 2, 3, 4) via Reddit
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
