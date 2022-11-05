Guild Wars 2 players raise over $100K for Extra Life and unlock all collection hints in the process

Yesterday saw ArenaNet kick off its 24-hour Guild Wars 2 charity stream and it has already been quite a success. At the time of this writing, players have raised just over $106K to help the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

As a result of player donations, all of the hints for finding the newly added collection have been shared on Twitter, so players can now sleuth out these areas and find all of the goodies. Or wait for everyone else to do the sleuthing and then just be guided along by the wiki.

The livestream and subsequent charity drive still has a few hours left, so those who are able to pitch in or just want to watch can do so.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>