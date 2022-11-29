Massively on the Go: Pokemon GO’s Mythical Wishes season needs to win players back

Without a doubt, Pokemon Go’s Season of Light has been the roughest season yet, plagued with not only miscommunications the company is practically known for at this point but also lies, bugs, and what sure seems like fewer players. It’s not a strong end for the year, especially since, as of this writing, Niantic has not released the December event details. Saving the date is one thing, but when we saw the infograph leak literally showing events stacked on events on Christmas Eve, it kind of makes it hard to decide whether we should organize POGO holiday parties (not to mention family and friend events). While the company is giving us some new toys, I’m not sure there’s much hype for them.

Seeing that our weekly research breakthrough is a lottery of pokemon – Galarian Mr Mime, Bagon, Delibird, Deino, Furfrou, or Goomy – doesn’t inspire confidence, especially as two of those pokemon already had Community Day moves they need and Delibird is basically a dud. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

In this season’s overview, Niantic has said that guaranteed gifts and increased effects from walking while using Incense are permanentfeatures. The gift one should have been a feature from release, and the Incense one was a pity bonus after Niantic nerfed COVID rates (which had been a major boon for players with movement issues), having been around so long at this point that taking it would have only further enraged players who care and brought backlash against those who had only experienced a nerf. Gift-wise, these aren’t even new socks; it’s your mom telling you she won’t take your socks away.

Remote Raid damage seems safe for another season, and while we won’t be doing two raids per day, we are getting one bonus candy (and XL candy for level 31+ players) per trade this season. You can also send 125 gifts per day and open 40. Seasonal spawns… exist? But by now even new players have had chances to catch a reasonable amount, so they’re not even worth mentioning.

This season’s announcements are getting worse before they get better though, folks. Niantic announced in the PvP schedule that Classic Cups are being retired after this season. This means pay-to-win for Master League will define the meta, as XL Candy may be more common, but not enough that free-to-play players will be able to fully power-up a legendary pokemon to its max level without paying to raid more (and let’s not even talk about Mythicals that cheaters may use devices to “walk” for candy generation).

As you can see above, we also have some move shakeups. Stadium Gaming has a more in-depth writeup about these, and while there are clearly official errors, for most of our readers, the main info is that Charm will do a bit less damage and Poison Fang will cost a little more. If Wing Attack is generating more energy, that’ll be good for Flyers as well. While a lot of pokemon got new moves, none of them helps much in PvE besides High Horsepower for Mamoswine, which now makes it vastly more useful against Electric pokemon. Time to build those Ground ‘swine!

Again, as of this writing, Niantic hasn’t yet officially released full info for the month, but the Seasons page does mention Mega Glalie and other bonuses the above infograph Niantic India mistakenly put out early, so we’ll trust it for now.

The return of the Swords of Justice doesn’t inspire much fervor. While they’re more usable thanks to getting Double Kick, all but Terrakion (who you should focus on) are outranked by non-legendaries when it comes to raid DPS. Their return probably has more to do with Keldeo, the only unreleased member of the group, as it’s a Mythical and most likely part of the “Mythical Wishes” theme, even getting its own event December 10th-11th. As usual, details on the Keldeo Special Research are scant, so we’ll update this as we learn more.

The Mythic Blade event from December 6th-11th is probably the lead-up event, as the dates overlap. Once again though, we have no details on this, so watch this space for updates.

We also know December 10 is an Elite Raid Day, but yeesh, those have been more of a bust than boon to the game. It is the first time an Elite Raid Day isn’t coming on the heels of a Community Day, but unless Niantic suddenly begins communicating, I’d expect the worst: still little time to plan, poor communication that it’s Hoopa again, and broken post-raid spawns. If Niantic feels like giving more information on this, in any language we’re able to decipher (last time only the Japanese channel gave good details), we’ll report it here.

The other part, of course, would be Jirachi, who will most likely be re-released for this year’s Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn. Details are light, but we should be getting some soon. We do know, however, that Niantic recently teased Primal Kyogre and Groudon, which are top-tier Megas in terms in raw damage. The event will most likely be in February as past ones have been.

Speaking of which, December 3rd is Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day. We know dataminers found the Mega forms of the Gen 3 starters, so this isn’t terribly surprising aside from the fact that it’s a one-day only event, running from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Niantic has said they’ll be returning for the Hoenn tour, but we don’t know if it’ll be like this event: five additional daily passes, legacy Community Day moves, and increased shiny rates. There’s also a $5 ticket to get more passes, stardust, XL candy, and more, as you can see above.

Note that Sceptile is a Grass/Dragon type, Blaziken is a Fighting/Fire, and Swampert is a Water/Ground, all of which are good combinations for collecting candy and xp. Sceptile is also quad-weak to Ice and Swampert is quad-weak to Grass, which should make them much easier. While Mega Blaziken has no quad weakness, its Fighting-type means it’s vulnerable to the DPS king, Mewtwo, and other Psychics that tend to sit on the raid bench.

December 15th-23rd is Winter Holiday Part 1. Historically, expect more Ice-type pokemon, the ability to send and open more gifts, and costumes for pokemon and players alike. December 15th-January 1st is Mega Glalie, a new Mega, so clearly that’s part of it (though it’s not as useful as Mega Abomasnow, so it’s more of a spare Ice-Mega). We’ll update the details of this event as Niantic releases them.

During that time there’s the Community Day round-up, December 17th-18th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Expect spawns for Spheal, Hoppip, both Sandshrew variants, Stufful, Alolan Geodude, Deino, Starly, Galarian Zigzagoon, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Teddirusa. However, you should be able to also get CD moves for Machop, Roselia, Fletchling, Snivy, Swablu, Gible, Tepig, all the Eevees, Oshawott, Duskull, and Shinx. That’s a long list, so let’s break it down a bit.

Raiders should focus on Deino, Gible, Starly (if you need Flying-types), Litwick, and Roselia. PvP obviously varies, but the most solid investments in my mind would be Fletchling and Sylveon. For gym battlers, a Machamp with Payback could be useful and Sylveon is usable for gym defense. Investors may want to grab a good Oshowatt, as it gets a Hisui evolution.

December 24th-31st is Winter Holiday Part 2. With luck, we’ll get to spin pokestops for single-use Incubators, but anything else is up in the air, though generally an extension of Part 1. We’ll let you know more as soon as we know more ourselves.

However, during that time, there are more events. December 24th-25th is Winter Wonderland. No idea what this is, and the events are clearly stuffed at this point. The timing – Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for most of the English-speaking world plus large parts of Europe – makes me hope it’s light, solo content that can be done from home. That being said, this is the same company that asked people to do company-invite-only Mewtwo EX Raids on Christmas Day, so don’t count on it.

Niantic’s not done stuffing the holidays with its own events though! During Winter Wonderland is December 24th’s Hisuian Avalugg Raid Day, which is mildly surprising. Seems like a weird time, but as it’s quad weak to Fighting-types, I’m hoping we can solo this one. At the same time, though, it’s also probably not going to be terribly useful, between that quad weakness, being weak to fighting (read: not a viable gym defender, major issue in PvP), and having too little attack power to be raid relevant. We’ll add details as Niantic gives them to us.

Finally, there’s the Spotlight hours. Players who need space sadly have to wait until December 27th, after Community Day Round up, so make some space now or pray that Niantic sells us some slots (save those coins if you don’t want to pay real currency). No need to worry about Cubchoo that day unless you’re a fan. Wooper on December 6th will prep you for its eventual Scarlet and Violet version if you care, though the extra stardust is nice, so save research pokemon for that. December 13th with Spheal is OK if you really want to still use it in PvP after the nerf, but at least we got bonus catch xp.

December 20th is interesting, though, as we mentioned Hisuian Avalugg is getting a raid day. Bergmite, December 20th’s spotlight pokemon, evolves into it. Whether or not Niantic allows this during the event is a question, but this should help you at least stock up on candy should you wish to use it. The extra candy bonus is nice if you’ve saved research pokemon for that or if you want to use your Meltan box.

As always, we’ll update this throughout the month, but overall, the Mythical Wishes season looks like it’s off to a rocky start. Hoenn Megas are nice, but releasing them in such a limited fashion with nearly no advanced warning is another bad move after a whole season of bad moves. Especially in the Americas and Europe, December is a jam-packed month for real-world events that often center on family. Pushing limited-time, non-solo-based content once again shows Niantic can’t read the room and doesn’t care about its players, only about manipulating them into playing more. Niantic needs to be giving, not taking, especially not taking time from them this holiday season.

