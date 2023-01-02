World War II Online touts ‘magnificent year of development’ and hints at a ‘different’ future

Fun fact: World War II Online’s (Battleground Europe’s) constant battles have now gone on longer than four times the actual length of WW2. And it’s not slowing down, either, if you consider the amount of work the developers put into the game over the course of 2022.

Touting a “magnificent year of development,” Cornered Rat Studios posted a roundup of all of the additions and changes to World War II Online. Some of the big changes to the MMO in 2022 include the addition of artillery, integrated voice comms, mortar carriers, free-to-play improvements, a paratrooper pass, 40 additional towns, and some significant adjustments to garrison supply and capture timers.

The studio’s lead hinted at what’s to come in the new year: “The CRS leadership team is currently ironing out details on the 2023 roadmap and things are shaping up there. Once we have everything worked out we will of course articulate what that plan is for you all, and we think you’re going to like it. I can tell you it will be quite a bit different than what you’re used to with an emphasis on future development.”