Funcom’s cartoony multiplayer roguelike Conan Chop Chop hasn’t seen an update since April

The goofy yet punishing roguelike Conan Chop Chop has had an equally goofy and punishing development trajectory. For those who don’t recall, this game started out as an April Fools’ Joke in 2019 but ended up being revealed as an actual game being published by Funcom and developed by Mighty Kingdom. It originally was meant as a four-player couch co-op title, but it delayed into February 2020 to add online multiplayer… then got delayed again. And again. And again. Finally, it promised and delivered a launch in March 2022.

So, what’s happened since then? After a couple of patches, it would appear that this one is dead in the water: Its last update was in April on PC, primarily focusing on bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements; its Twitter account has fallen silent; and Funcom appears to have decided to move on if a lack of press releases is anything to go by.

Perhaps one of the most telling signs is what we can try to glean from Steam’s activity, as the game has hit a 24-hour player peak of just 13, and recent Steam reviews warn others away, citing still-existing bugs and an outright lack of developer support. “Overall a game to pick up on deep sale to while away a few hours w/ friends and then never think of again,” reads one review from September. “The devs have largely stopped pushing updates to the game to improve the issues stated, so it is what it is.”